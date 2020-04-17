|
Donald J. Kelly
West Des Moines - Donald J. Kelly, 93 passed away on April 16, 2020 in West Des Moines, Iowa. Born in Kinross, Iowa, Don graduated from Kinross High School, served in the Army during the Korean War and then graduated from St. Ambrose College.
Don married the love of his life, Mary Ann in 1956. They lived in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, where he worked in accounting and for the state. Don worked for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines for 20 years, retiring as a Vice President in 1990.
Don and Mary were active members of Holy Trinity Parish for more than 50 years. Don was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus, the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the church finance committee. Don tended a massive garden and remained very active through volunteering at Living History Farms, the Senior Corps of Retired Executives, the Master Gardeners and serving on the Polk County Agricultural Extension Council.
Don is survived by his wife Mary; children Maureen (Terry) Bachman, Joe (Shuang), Mike (Kathy), Anne (Paul) Steele, John (Kendra), Dan (Melissa); 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Christina Kelly and sisters Dorothy Schomberg and Elizabeth Giblin.
Due to the current circumstance his services were limited to a private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, Don asked that donations be sent to the DMARC Food Pantry or Holy Trinity Church St. Vincent de Paul Society. The family would also like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Arbor Springs in West Des Moines for the care that they provided him, with particular thanks to Colin for all that he did to help Don.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020