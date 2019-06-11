|
|
Donald J. Lynch
Cumming - Donald J. Lynch, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home near Cumming.
A visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at Caldwell Parrish Winterset Chapel with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 13 at St. Patrick's Irish Settlement, with burial to follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery. More information is available at caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 11, 2019