Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
5201 Urbandale Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Donald K. Moon


1931 - 2020
Donald K. Moon Obituary
Donald K. Moon

Urbandale - Donald Keith Moon, 88, passed away March 9, 2020 at Deerfield Retirement Community. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. Memorial services will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 5201 Urbandale Avenue, Des Moines. Cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be held at 11am, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel.

Donald was born on December 22, 1931 in Rockford, Iowa to Claire and Wilma (Crabtree) Moon. He graduated from Charles City High School, class of 1949. He then joined the US Navy, where he faithfully served on the USS Rochester (CA-124) from 1950 to 1954. He returned to Iowa to complete his education, earning his bachelor degree from the Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1958 and his master's degree in 1961 from the University of Iowa. On December 27, 1958, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Gloria Brude, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Charles City, Iowa. They moved to Des Moines in 1963, where Don worked as a Professor of Education and Director of Educational Media and Television Services at Drake University for 35 years. He retired in 1998.

Donald was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, Des Moines Golden K Kiwanis Club, USS Rochester Association, American Legion and the Iowa and National Korean Veterans Associations. He was a proud member of the Bulldog Club and a 50-year Drake basketball season ticket holder.

Donald is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Gloria; sons, Bryan (Carla) Moon and Barry Moon of West Des Moines and Bradley Moon of San Diego, CA; granddaughters, Katie and Samantha; his sister, Joanne (Doug) Kutschat of Deer River, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bill Moon, Jack Moon, Geraldine Magilton, Mary Clapp and Beverly Nash.

Please visit www.IlesCares.com for online condolences. Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church or Suncrest Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
