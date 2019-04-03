|
Donald Kain
Pleasant Hill - Donald Duane Kain, the son of Harry and Marie (Franck) Kain, was born August 16, 1939 at the family home near Milan, Illinois. He graduated from Sherard High School, continued his education at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois and then received his Master's and CPA from the University of Illinois.
Don was a CPA for over 50 years, and was a partner in Hunt Kain & Associates. He was a member of Optimist International, and enjoyed going to the symphony and Civic Center events. Don liked to travel, especially to the North Shore of Lake Superior at Grand Marais, Minnesota.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sandy; grandson, Tyler; and niece, Suzanne Kain.
Don is lovingly remembered by his brother, Virgil Kain; wife, Kris; son, Matthew Kain; stepson, Ben (Kelly) Phelps; four grandchildren: Emma Kain, Anna Kain, Megan Phelps, and Chloe Phelps; niece, Danielle Paul; and many other relatives and friends.
Don's life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019