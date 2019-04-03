Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Kain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Kain Obituary
Donald Kain

Pleasant Hill - Donald Duane Kain, the son of Harry and Marie (Franck) Kain, was born August 16, 1939 at the family home near Milan, Illinois. He graduated from Sherard High School, continued his education at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois and then received his Master's and CPA from the University of Illinois.

Don was a CPA for over 50 years, and was a partner in Hunt Kain & Associates. He was a member of Optimist International, and enjoyed going to the symphony and Civic Center events. Don liked to travel, especially to the North Shore of Lake Superior at Grand Marais, Minnesota.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sandy; grandson, Tyler; and niece, Suzanne Kain.

Don is lovingly remembered by his brother, Virgil Kain; wife, Kris; son, Matthew Kain; stepson, Ben (Kelly) Phelps; four grandchildren: Emma Kain, Anna Kain, Megan Phelps, and Chloe Phelps; niece, Danielle Paul; and many other relatives and friends.

Don's life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.