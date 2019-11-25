Services
Donald King Obituary
Donald King

New Virginia - Services for Donald King, 76, of New Virginia, IA, who passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Des Moines, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, November 30 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Donald is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, David King, Daniel King; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard; and many family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fay and Esther; brother, Raymond; infant grandson, Darren King.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 29 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family in his name for contributions of their choosing at a later date. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
