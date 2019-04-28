|
Donald L. Bishop
Swaledale - Donald L. Bishop, 77, of Swaledale and formerly of Des Moines, died Saturday (April 20, 2019) at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday (May 4, 2019) at the United Methodist Church, 303 Madison St., Rockwell, with Pastor Travis Stevick officiating.
Donald's family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 am until 11:00 am prior to Donald's service at the church.
Donald Lee Bishop was born August 26, 1941 near Lacona, Iowa. He was the son of Robert and Betty (Wetherall) Bishop and the eldest of six children. He attended school in Lacona. After working various jobs in the area he joined Carpenters Local #106 in Des Moines and worked as a commercial carpenter for 29 years. He lived in Des Moines for over 30 years and served on the Executive Board of his union.
He was especially proud of his 25 plus years of sobriety; with AA groups in both Des Moines and Mason City.
On September 1, 2001 he was united in marriage to Loretta DeBour Janssen; they lived on a farm near Swaledale, spending winters at their second home in El Mirage, Arizona.
Don was a member of the Swaledale United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling, lawn bowling in Arizona, playing cards, reading, and was an avid Packers, Dodgers, and Cyclone fan.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Loretta; two daughters, Tracey Bishop Gosselin and Kristi Bishop of Kansas; three sisters, Nancy Bishop, Indianola, Judi (Mike) Williams, Carlisle, and Beth Andersen, Lacona; one brother, David Bishop, Lacona; grandchildren, Joseph (Natessia) Ortega, and Sara Ortega, Indianola, Brian and Jeremy Sproul, and Alex and Ethan Rice; great grandchildren, Alicia, Devon, Avianna, Alexandra, Dominic, Isaiha, Arya, and Neveah; nephews and nieces, Curt and Ben Williams, Emily (Al) Gavin, Andrea (Guy) Horsey, Nicole (TJ) Herndon, Tenneille (Jim) Selby, Chelsea (Zach) Harryman, and Will Bishop; Aunts, Shirley Kent and Jean Chipp, and uncle, Jerry Wetherall. His loving Janssen family; sons, Steve (Anietra) Janssen and Mark (Stella Mosely) Janssen; grandchildren, Amy (Jason) Kinney and Eric Janssen, Adam Janssen and Hanna Janssen; and great grandsons, Connor and Jaxson Kinney.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian, and daughter, Kelly; brother, Robert "Bob" Bishop; and brother in law, Silas Andersen.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019