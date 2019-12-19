Resources
Winfield, IL (Formerly of Des Moines) - Donald L. Brown, age 81, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Winfield, Illinois. He was born January 17, 1938 in Waterloo, IA to Harold and Evelyn Brown. He resided in Des Moines and graduated from North High School and Iowa State University.

He is survived by his wife, Anne (Gordon) Brown; three children, Lynda Janezic, Sherri Butler and Don Brown; 19 grandchildren; and brothers, Robert T. and Thomas A. Brown both of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
