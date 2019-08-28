Services
Locke Funeral Home
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA 50702
(319) 233-6138
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Locke Funeral Home
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA 50702
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Waterloo First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Carver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Donald L. Carver


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Donald L. Carver Obituary
Rev. Donald L. Carver

Waterloo - Rev. Donald L. Carver, 88, of Waterloo, died at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Monday, August 26, 2019.

Don was born May 1, 1931, in Fort Dodge, IA, the son of Cyril and Maude Brown Carver. He graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1949, received his BA degree from Morningside College and his Master of Divinity degree from Boston Theological Seminary. Don married June Mousley June 9, 1952 and she died in 1981. He married Sue Campbell July 25, 1987 at Waterloo First United Methodist Church.

Rev. Carver was ordained a Deacon in 1954 and Full Elder in 1957 in the North Iowa Conference of the Methodist Church. He served Methodist Churches at Fredericksburg and Fredricka, Moville (Federated), DeWitt, and United Methodist Churches at DeWitt, Cedar Falls St. Timothy, Des Moines Inner City Parish: Burns-Gatchel-Trinity, was Director/Urban Minister of Greater Waterloo, and Superintendent of the Ottumwa District. He retired in 1994. His ministry included serving on many committees and commissions. Don was a board member and treasurer for KBBG radio station and active in many other local and state groups and organizations.

Survivors include: wife Sue; son Philip (Rebecca) Carver of Coralville; daughter Linda (Greg) Mayne of Waterloo; daughter Cynthia (Adam) Frederick of Stillwater, MN; step-son Jon (Candi) Campbell of Taylors, SC; step-daughter Jill (Pat) McCool of Waterloo; sister Harriet Ohlerking of Golden, CO; brother Jerry (Martha) Olsen of Des Moines, IA; brother Stan Olsen of Aurora, CO; sister-in-law Karen Olsen of Peoria, IL; and a host of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents, wife June, brothers Cyril, Richard and James and sister Jean Patterson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at Waterloo First United Methodist Church with burial in Waterloo Cemetery

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Locke Funeral Home

Memorials: to KBBG Radio or the First Methodist Church

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now