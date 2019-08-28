|
Rev. Donald L. Carver
Waterloo - Rev. Donald L. Carver, 88, of Waterloo, died at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Monday, August 26, 2019.
Don was born May 1, 1931, in Fort Dodge, IA, the son of Cyril and Maude Brown Carver. He graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1949, received his BA degree from Morningside College and his Master of Divinity degree from Boston Theological Seminary. Don married June Mousley June 9, 1952 and she died in 1981. He married Sue Campbell July 25, 1987 at Waterloo First United Methodist Church.
Rev. Carver was ordained a Deacon in 1954 and Full Elder in 1957 in the North Iowa Conference of the Methodist Church. He served Methodist Churches at Fredericksburg and Fredricka, Moville (Federated), DeWitt, and United Methodist Churches at DeWitt, Cedar Falls St. Timothy, Des Moines Inner City Parish: Burns-Gatchel-Trinity, was Director/Urban Minister of Greater Waterloo, and Superintendent of the Ottumwa District. He retired in 1994. His ministry included serving on many committees and commissions. Don was a board member and treasurer for KBBG radio station and active in many other local and state groups and organizations.
Survivors include: wife Sue; son Philip (Rebecca) Carver of Coralville; daughter Linda (Greg) Mayne of Waterloo; daughter Cynthia (Adam) Frederick of Stillwater, MN; step-son Jon (Candi) Campbell of Taylors, SC; step-daughter Jill (Pat) McCool of Waterloo; sister Harriet Ohlerking of Golden, CO; brother Jerry (Martha) Olsen of Des Moines, IA; brother Stan Olsen of Aurora, CO; sister-in-law Karen Olsen of Peoria, IL; and a host of loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents, wife June, brothers Cyril, Richard and James and sister Jean Patterson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at Waterloo First United Methodist Church with burial in Waterloo Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Locke Funeral Home
Memorials: to KBBG Radio or the First Methodist Church
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 28, 2019