Donald L. Harlan
Des Moines - Donald Lee Harlan, 81, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. He is survived by; children, Brad Harlan (Martha) and Delinda Taylor (Rob); grandchildren, Andrea, Matthew, Corbin and Carlee (Jordan); brothers, Richard Harlan (Harriett) and Larry Harlan (Lisa); and many extended family and countless friends. Don's wife Eloise Harlan passed away on January 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Imogene Harlan and his sister, Carolyn Richardson (Jim). A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Terrace Hills Golf Course, 8700 NE 46th Ave, Altoona, IA 50009. Memorial contributions may be directed to . The full obituary can be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019