Donald L. Heimbaugh
Perry - Donald Lee Heimbaugh, 78, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, Iowa.
Donald was born February 16, 1941 in Harrison County, MO to Frankie Lee Heimbaugh and Vada (Vandervert) Heimbaugh. He worked at Owen Crist as a tow truck operator for over 50 years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed camping, fishing, tractors and radios. Above all, he treasured time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children: Jeff Heimbaugh, Theresa (Ron) Dake, Larry (Lori) Heimbaugh and Melinda (Willis) Bales, daughter-in-law: Pam Deerr, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Carolyn Casady, Nicki Anderson, Mack Heimbaugh, Cheri Heimbaugh, Kerri Larimer and Rick Heimbaugh. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie; son, Jerry Heimbaugh; granddaughter, Amber Heimbaugh; sister, Pam Reynolds; and his parents.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. Burial of cremated remains will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, August 24, 2019 to support the family in their walk in memory of Donald. Please visit , Walk to End Alzheimer's, Garlick Real Estate Team.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the great, hard-working care givers at Perry Lutheran Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 30 to May 31, 2019