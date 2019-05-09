|
|
Donald LeRoy Hitt passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at The Village at Legacy Point in Waukee, Iowa. He was 85. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the United Trinity Parish in Humeston with a private burial at the Last Chance Cemetery near Derby, Iowa.
Don was born on November 24, 1933, to Sarah Georgia (Horton) and Roy Ferman Hitt in rural Derby, Iowa in the Last Chance area. He graduated from Leroy high school in 1951.
Don married Ann Marie Roe on April 18, 1953 in Osceola, Iowa. Don entered the Army shortly after and was stationed in France during the Korean Conflict. His son, Donald Barry, was born during this time followed by a daughter, Kelly Ann two years later.
Don and Ann started farming in the Last Chance area in 1954 where they lived for 48 years until moving to Humeston in 2003. They were members of the Last Chance Christian Church and the Woodburn Christian Church.
Don and Ann were the best example of what a loving family should be. Don was a caretaker for Ann when she was diagnosed with frontal temporal dementia. He cared for her at home as long as possible and continued to visit her daily when she moved to a care center until her death in 2011.
Don and Ann especially enjoyed attending their grandson, Tyler's, school, church and sporting events. He was able to attend the September 2017 wedding of Tyler to his wife Sarah (Miesner) Birlingmair.
Don was a kind and most generous man. He leaves to mourn his death his son, Barry and partner Jim Prine of Johnston, his daughter, Kelly Birlingmair of Waukee, his grandson Tyler Birlingmair and wife Sarah of West Des Moines; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Warren of Des Moines and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother Jim and wife Marilyn Hitt; 2 sister-in-laws and spouses, Maxine and Raymond Evans, Mary Lee and Bill Spencer; and son-in-law, David Birlingmair. He will also be missed by his many friends
Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 9 to May 10, 2019