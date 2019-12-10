|
Donald L. Kenney
Altoona -
Donald Lloyd Kenney 68 passed on Dec 8, 2019 due to complications after heart surgery, at Mercy Hospital surrounded by family and friends.
Don was born and lived most of his life in Des Moines, he was a Journeyman
Carpenter who love to build things with his hands. Don was a good friend to those that knew him always had a smile and loved life. He is survived by his family,
(Wife) Carmen,stepchildren, Andrea, Jason, Dennis, Steve and ,his sister Linda (Larry) Kenney his brother Rick (Michelle) Kenney 9 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father Fred and mother Thelma and brother Buck Kenney.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Grandview Park Funeral Home 3211 Hubbell Ave.
Contributions and cards may be made to family in lieu of flowers.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019