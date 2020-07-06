1/1
Donald L. Stuva
Donald L. Stuva

Osceola - Don was born November 12, 1931 near Fontanelle, IA and died, July 3, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA at 82 years of age.

Don was a member of the Des Moines Fire Department for 28 years.

Don is survived by son, Brian (Belinda) Stuva of Osceola, daughter, Diane (Ralph) Miller of Murray, son Matthew (Tanya) Stuva of Mitchellville; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola from 5 to 7. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday July 9, 2020 at LifePoint Assembly Church in Osceola.

Memorials to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided later. Online condolences at kalefuneralhome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kale Funeral Home
