Donald L. Stuva
Osceola - Don was born November 12, 1931 near Fontanelle, IA and died, July 3, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA at 82 years of age.
Don was a member of the Des Moines Fire Department for 28 years.
Don is survived by son, Brian (Belinda) Stuva of Osceola, daughter, Diane (Ralph) Miller of Murray, son Matthew (Tanya) Stuva of Mitchellville; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola from 5 to 7. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday July 9, 2020 at LifePoint Assembly Church in Osceola.
Memorials to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided later. Online condolences at kalefuneralhome.com