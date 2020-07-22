1/1
Donald L. Swift
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Donald L. Swift

Des Moines - Donald L. Swift, 91, of Des Moines, passed away Monday, July 20, at the Taylor House Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer.

Don was born March 31, 1929, in Des Moines, IA, son of the late Joseph and Josephine (McCarthy) Swift. He received his education in Des Moines and graduated from Dowling High School in 1947. In November of 1948, he married the love of his life, Margaret Davis, where they made their home in Des Moines. They were married for 71 years. Don worked as a Mail Carrier for the United States Post Office for 38 years and was a 70 year member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He also ushered for Drake University and Veterans Memorial Auditorium for many years.

Don enjoyed spending time with his family, as well as fishing, golfing, gardening and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was passionate about coaching his grandchildren's baseball and softball teams and led his grandson's baseball team to an undefeated season.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and five brothers. He is survived by his wife Margaret, four children; Sheryl Jeter, Bill Swift and Jack Swift all of Des Moines and Debbie (George) Rood of Urbandale, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Private family services were held at the Westover Funeral Home with burial at the Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Taylor House Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ilescares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
