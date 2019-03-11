|
Donald L. Terry, Jr.
Johnston - Donald Levoy Terry, Jr., 82, passed away on March 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. He was born in Des Moines, on March 30, 1936, to Donald and Helen (Lake) Terry.
Don loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing the guitar, playing golf, skiing and fishing. He graduated from North High School and was an active member of Westover Baptist Church for 54 years. Don retired from Iowa Power/MidAmerican Energy after 42 years as a service man.
Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; daughters, Diane (Kirk) Mellecker of Friday Harbor, WA and Susan Wilson of Waukee, IA; grandchildren, Justin Terry Mellecker, Jack, Luke and Claire Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Phyllis and Jeannie.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at Westover Baptist Church, 2330 62nd Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 11, 2019