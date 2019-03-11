Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westover Baptist Church
2330 62nd Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Westover Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Terry Jr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald L. Terry Jr. Obituary
Donald L. Terry, Jr.

Johnston - Donald Levoy Terry, Jr., 82, passed away on March 8, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. He was born in Des Moines, on March 30, 1936, to Donald and Helen (Lake) Terry.

Don loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing the guitar, playing golf, skiing and fishing. He graduated from North High School and was an active member of Westover Baptist Church for 54 years. Don retired from Iowa Power/MidAmerican Energy after 42 years as a service man.

Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; daughters, Diane (Kirk) Mellecker of Friday Harbor, WA and Susan Wilson of Waukee, IA; grandchildren, Justin Terry Mellecker, Jack, Luke and Claire Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Phyllis and Jeannie.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at Westover Baptist Church, 2330 62nd Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.