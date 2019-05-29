|
Donald Leo Yeager, Jr.
Des Moines - CMSGT (USAF Ret.) Donald Leo Yeager, Jr., passed on to heaven on May 25, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Donald was born on May 15, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Des Moines Technical High School. He voluntarily enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict and retired after 21 years of honorable active duty service. During his time in the Air Force Donald L. Yeager married his beloved wife on September 25,1971, Anita Louise Yeager (nee' Wegner of Alberta, Canada). Their wedding took place in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The couple had three children together, daughter, Lisa Marie Steele (David) of Richmond, VA, son, Kevin Eugene Yeager (Megan) of West Des Moines, IA, and daughter Julie Dawn Christensen (Nathan) of Urbandale, IA.
Donald had eight (8) grandchildren and one (1) great-grandchild: Brandon L. Thomas of Gloucester, VA, Shawni N. Yeager of Long Island, NY, Drew A. Yeager of WDSM, IA, Afton J. Yeager of WDSM, IA, Erin M. Yeager of WDSM, IA, Adeline M. Yeager of WDSM, IA, Tanner Christensen of Urbandale, IA, Jeffery A. Christensen of Urbandale, IA, and his great-granddaughter, Madelynn Mae Thomas of Gloucester, VA.
Donald Yeager was a man who valued education. He earned many formal college degrees during his lifetime which included graduating from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University with a Bachelor's Degree in Aeronautical Engineering and Master's Degrees in Aeronautical Engineering and Airport Management. He also held degrees in Robotics, Electronics Technology, and Biomedical Engineering along with many professional certifications.
Don loved his family and treasured his time with them. He enjoyed traveling, aerospace science, HAM Radio (Call Sign: WA0QXY), bowling, going to various festivals, and his wife's baking. Donald Leo Yeager, Jr. was a great family man and a loving father. He will always be remembered as a brave and wonderful man who went above and beyond to take care of his family and friends. He will be remembered by his children as a true hero and the greatest man they have ever known.
He is survived by his wife, Anita and their children and families. His brothers, Douglas Yeager and George Yeager (Ronda), sister Gloria Yeager West (Marty), and a multitude of wonderful in laws nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Bertha Yeager, brother David Yeager, and nephew Luke E. Sudbrock.
The family would like to thank Pastor Kramer, his wife Kayla, their lovely children, and the church family at Norwoodville Baptist for being a true blessing to Donald and whose support was valuable beyond measure.
A visitation will be held Thursday May 30, 2019, from 5 - 7 pm at Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue. Services will take place Friday May 31, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Norwoodville Baptist Church in Des Moines, Iowa, followed by Military Honors. Burial will take place on Monday June 3, 2019, at 12:30 pm at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Pastor Philip Kramer will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donald's life.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Donald L. Yeager, Jr's wishes, memorials can be sent to: Norwoodville Baptist Church, 4690 NE 29th St., Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 50317. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019