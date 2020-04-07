Services
Donald Leslie Born

Urbandale - Donald Leslie Born, 74, departed this life at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines on Friday April 3, 2020, with his beloved wife of 35 years, Cheri, by his side.

Don was born on October 6, 1945 in Story City to parents Dr. William Born and Marie (Connety) Green. He was a graduate of Story City High School and later earned his college degree at Iowa State University.

Don proudly served as a medic in the US Army at the 121st Evac Hospital in South Korea during the Vietnam War.

He was a lover of sailing and sports cars, and while he did try, he was a terrible golfer.

More than his hobbies, Don loved people and people loved him. Whether it be a family member, a close friend, colleague, or a stranger, Don never shied away from a good conversation. Conversing, reminiscing, and giving advice made his day. He loved to tell stories of sailing in his boat aptly named "Born Again"; his prized Shelby Cobra, which included a great story about how he was once run off the road; his career in construction; his hobby of woodworking; a great meal accompanied by a good cocktail; his adored dogs; dear family; and his favorite, his wife Cheri.

Don did not have children by birth, but took great pride in the relationships that he built with his stepchildren from childhood into adulthood, and often proudly shared their struggles and celebrations through the years. Don especially relished the role of being Papa to his seven grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (McAvoy); stepchildren: Aaron Empey (Stephanie), Wendy Empey (Connor McCullough), Tara Empey-Naleway, Lee Maasen White (Martin), and Craig Naleway; grandchildren: Haley, Rachel, Emma, Carter, Ruthie, Lincoln, and Cash.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Bill Green; sister, Bette; and brother, Jon.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the in loving memory of Don. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
