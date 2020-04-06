|
Donald M. Fite, Sr.
Pleasant Hill - Donald Max Fite, Sr., 88, of Pleasant Hill, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Taylor Hospice House. There will be no services because of Covid19, thus Don has been cremated.
Don was born on August 28, 1931 in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Orville Fite.
Don is survived by his wife, Donna, his sons, Donald Fite, Jr. (Sharon) and Mark Fite (Cindy), two grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Barbara Knight of Gilbert, Arizona.
Don spent most of his career as a firefighter with the Des Moines Fire Department, having joined the Department in July, 1961. As a Lieutenant, he retired in 1992.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020