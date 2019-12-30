Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Maynard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Maynard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Maynard Obituary
Donald Maynard

Des Moines - Donald James Maynard, 71, passed away at the VA Hospital in Des Moines on Dec. 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Fri., Jan. 3rd from 4 to 7 pm, and a funeral service will be held on Sat. the 4th at 10:30 am, all at the Brooks South Town Chapel located on Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7601 Fleur Drive in Des Moines. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.

Donald is survived by his wife Angela, 7 children: Jennifer (Fred) Henderson, Chris (Elizabeth) Maynard, Corey (Heather) Rice, Hollie (Duke) McCargar, Bryant (Jennifer) Egenberger, Kelly (Steve) Foss, Keely (Steven) Rosenberg, 5 siblings; Judy (James) Fitts, Lavena (Arden) Owens, Linda Harban, Dick (Jenelle) Maynard, Shirley (Doug) Yeakal, 16 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many many friends.

Memorial may be directed to the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -