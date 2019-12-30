|
|
Donald Maynard
Des Moines - Donald James Maynard, 71, passed away at the VA Hospital in Des Moines on Dec. 28, 2019. Visitation will be held on Fri., Jan. 3rd from 4 to 7 pm, and a funeral service will be held on Sat. the 4th at 10:30 am, all at the Brooks South Town Chapel located on Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 7601 Fleur Drive in Des Moines. Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Donald is survived by his wife Angela, 7 children: Jennifer (Fred) Henderson, Chris (Elizabeth) Maynard, Corey (Heather) Rice, Hollie (Duke) McCargar, Bryant (Jennifer) Egenberger, Kelly (Steve) Foss, Keely (Steven) Rosenberg, 5 siblings; Judy (James) Fitts, Lavena (Arden) Owens, Linda Harban, Dick (Jenelle) Maynard, Shirley (Doug) Yeakal, 16 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many many friends.
Memorial may be directed to the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020