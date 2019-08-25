|
|
Donald Petersen
Pleasant Hill - Donald William Petersen, aged 89, has slipped the surly bounds of earth, and dances the skies on laughter-silvered wings with his beloved Bonnie. Donald was born on April 30th, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa, the youngest of six children of Edward and Hannah (Olsen) Petersen. Tales of his and his siblings' adventures through the heart of Des Moines wracked him and his family with laughter around the kitchen table. Donald graduated from North High School in 1948. He served his country driving a truck as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was taken and held prisoner of war for two years. The Des Moines Register quoted him upon his repatriation that what he missed most was his mom's cooking. Shortly afterward, he met and married Bonita Marie (Osborne) - the great love of his life. Together, they raised four children in 62 years of marriage. He worked as a type setter and printer for the Des Moines Register and Tribune and as a carrier for the USPS. Don served as president of the Printers union and, later, as sergeant-at-arms of the AFL\CIO. He was a gifted craftsman who could make or fix anything. He ran his first marathon in the 1980 Drake Relays when he was 50 years old. He faithfully attended Korean War POW reunions with an invaluable community and fraternity of comrades-in-arms. He loved to garden, and his travels with Bonnie crisscrossed the USA and Canada. Papa Don's doubletalk delighted his grandkids and great grandkids, and his sweet tooth meant endless treats for them. He loved to dance - his chicken dance was a highlight of any wedding. He'll be remembered for the enormity of his heart and the fortitude of his spirit. Donald was steadfast, stubborn, and brave. He gave boundless love, joy, and laughter.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers Ervin "Sonny", Loren and Herbert Petersen, sister Jean Maholovich, son John Henry Petersen, and daughter-in-law Karen Petersen. He is survived by sister Evelyn Garness, daughter Patricia (Arvin) Van Zante and sons Michael and David Petersen; grandchildren Libby (Jason) Kyte, Tiffani (Tony) Ferin, Peter (Elle) Van Dahlgren, Jeff Petersen, Carey (Jon) Anderson, Matt Petersen, and Sarah (Nick) Viet, twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is grateful to the staffs of Mercy neurological ICU and Mercy Hospice of Johnston for their care and comfort. The family will hold a private memorial with full military honors at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the in Don's name.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019