Donald Pierce



Milo - Donald D. Pierce, 78 of Milo passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. A Catholic Mass was held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo. Interment will be in McKeever Cemetery, Poweshiek Township in Colfax at a later date. Memorials may be made in Don's honor to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Milo, and Mercy One Hospice.



You may view his service on Don's obituary page on the funeral home website.



Donald "Don" Pierce was born on March 27, 1942 to Melvin and Violia Nichol Pierce at their home in Colfax, Iowa. He grew up in Colfax. He went to country school through 8th grade and was a graduate the Class of 1960 of Colfax High School. Don was a member of 4-H and showed sheep at the county fair. After graduation he met the love of his life Linda Herberger, at his brothers wedding. Linda's father would always refer to Don as "old faithful" because he would always show up. The couple married October 20, 1962 in Mingo. They renewed their vows four years ago when Don became a member of the church.



They moved to Milo shortly after they married, jokingly to put some distance between them and "Pierce Ville". Don and Linda were blessed with five children: Don Jr, Shelly, Deanna, Mindi, and Carmen. Don worked hard to build the beautiful life they had. And spent countless hours doing what he could for the homestead and his family.



Don worked at Napa Warehouse after they got married. He retired from Bridgestone - Firestone store in 2004 after 39 years of service. He had a total of 41 years that include the years that he worked part-time. He was a member of the Union. He also was certified in many areas that the company would provide. He was known by many other mechanics. He would always get calls about a job that others were having trouble with because he was usually able to diagnose the problem. In fact, on one phone call he told them to hold the phone up to the car so he could hear it, and within seconds he told them exactly what it was and how to fix it. He knew every car by the look, and tractors. He could tell you everything about both. He worked on all his family's vehicles, as well as friends, neighbors, and even some strangers. He always had cut up knuckles from working on something.



He really enjoyed mechanical work, and tinkering. He was a man of constant movement. He never forgot anything, dates, what the weather was like, he would be the person with the answer if needed. He was an avid Elvis collector and had a Elvis Mancave. He collected guns and many were from his grandfather. Don was a man that loved to make memories with his family, and he had some awesome ways of doing just that. They would camp and fish, he made toddler beds for the kids. His most famous was the covered wagon he made that he would pull with the lawnmower, but he also made wooden horses to attach to hide the mower. He would pull the kids as they were dressed up in the local parades. He especially enjoyed pulling the grandkids in the exact same wagon that he pulled his children in.



Don is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda; children: Don Jr. (Shiela) Pierce, Shelly (Susan) Pierce, Deanna Pierce, Mindi (Brent) Allen, Carmen (Andy) Pierce; 12 grandchildren: Amber (Wes) Smith, Andrew (Kylie) Pierce, Morgan Pierce, Jeremy (Ashley) Drake, Lance (Ashley) Allen, Austin (Andria) Allen, and Tanner (Nina) Allen, Alec, Keegan, Connor, Sam, and Anna Pierce ; 9 great grandchildren: Callista, Waverly, Teddy, Noah, Eli, Landon, Sawyer, Aria, and Braxton. Siblings: Melvin (Karen), Larry (Marge), Lisa, Greg (Tonia), and Skylar. A special friend whom he considered a brother, Bob (Margaret) Cooper. Many nieces and nephews, and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Violia; siblings: Kenneth, Dwight, and Marvin.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store