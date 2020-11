Donald QuinnUrbandale - Donald Quinn passed away on November 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Basilica of St. John in Des Moines. A visitation will start at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.Donald is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Kelly Quinn, Dennis Quinn, Mike (Lori) Quinn, Gary (Courtney) Quinn, Missy (Travis) Dehut, Sean Quinn, and Angie Quinn.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Sonntag.A full obituary can be viewed at www.caldwellparrish.com