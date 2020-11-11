Donald Quinn
Urbandale - Donald Quinn passed away on November 10, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Basilica of St. John in Des Moines. A visitation will start at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.
Donald is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Kelly Quinn, Dennis Quinn, Mike (Lori) Quinn, Gary (Courtney) Quinn, Missy (Travis) Dehut, Sean Quinn, and Angie Quinn.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Sonntag.
A full obituary can be viewed at www.caldwellparrish.com