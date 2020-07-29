1/1
Donald R. Ott
1931 - 2020
Donald R. Ott

Clive - Donald R. Ott, 88, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until service time at McLaren's.

Donald was born August 4, 1931 in rural Butler County, IA to Roy and Easter (Hill) Ott and was the last surviving of 14 children. He married DeLoris Hanawalt in 1951. Donald worked as a sales agent for State Farm until his retirement. Don and DeLoris also lived in Sarasota, FL for 25 years before returning back to the Des Moines area.

Don is survived by his children, Kim (Kent Katch) Ott Katch, Steven (Mary) Ott, and Douglas Ott; four grandchildren, J.D. (Jennifer) Ott, Annie Ott, Stephanie (Marshall) Brandt, and Adam (Sasha) Katch; six great-grandchildren with one on the way; two sisters-in-law, Sharon Ott and Louise Ott. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, DeLoris; parents; six brothers; and seven sisters.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society of Iowa.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
