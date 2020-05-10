|
|
Donald R. Phillips, Jr.
Phillips , Donald R. Jr., passed away, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 88 of a non-COVID-19 related illness.
Beloved husband for 61 years to the late Mary Phillips; loving father of Beth (Keith) Page and Suzanne (John) Galvin; dear grandfather of Hannah Page, Emma Page, Megan Galvin and Katherine Galvin; brother of the late JoAnne Levine; brother-in-law of Margaret (the late Tom) Duncan, the late Wallace R. Officer Jr., Capt., U.S. Navy Retired and the late Charles Officer, M.D.; loving uncle, cousin and friend to many.
After growing up in Baltimore, where Don was captain of the lacrosse team at St Joe's Episcopal, he set out for Europe. He served in Army Intelligence in Germany after WWII and had many stories to tell of his times in Europe and Vienna when it was a four-power city. The red convertible MG he brought back and his dashing personality helped him capture the heart of Mary Phillips. They were happily married for more than 60 years until her passing last September. Don worked at Allied Insurance his entire 40 year career, where he traveled the state of Iowa and made many lifelong friends. Don loved boating, golf with his buddies, travel (Sanibel, Ozarks, and Arkansas) playing cards (even during quarantine he was the family's champion), and fishing. Most of all, he loved his family and friends, who will miss him, but are confident they will see him again.
Services: Graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery, Des Moines, IA on Wednesday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars, www.vfw.org. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at schrader.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 10 to May 11, 2020