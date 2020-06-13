Donald Robert Manning
Granger - Donald Robert Manning, 75, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. Private services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Assumption Catholic Church in Granger. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and scroll to the bottom of Don's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Beaver Catholic Cemetery in Granger, IA.
Donald was born January 28, 1945, in Des Moines, to Joseph and Amelia (Medici) Manning. He worked as a Senior Master Sergeant for the Iowa Air National Guard for 19 years, retiring in 1996. Donald was a member of the Granger American Legion, Jaycees, and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, music, dancing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Donald is survived by his two sons, Mark Manning of Des Moines, and Matthew (Tricia) Manning of Westminster, MD; step-daughter, Morgan (Craig) Parkhurst of Waukee; eight grandchildren, three brothers, Tom (Mary) Manning of Dallas Center, IA, Daniel (Myrna) Manning of Granger, IA, and Paul "Butch" (Judy Larson) Manning of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Christine Adele Manning.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Assumption Catholic Church in Granger, where a vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.