Donald Robert Manning
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Robert Manning

Granger - Donald Robert Manning, 75, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. Private services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Assumption Catholic Church in Granger. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and scroll to the bottom of Don's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Beaver Catholic Cemetery in Granger, IA.

Donald was born January 28, 1945, in Des Moines, to Joseph and Amelia (Medici) Manning. He worked as a Senior Master Sergeant for the Iowa Air National Guard for 19 years, retiring in 1996. Donald was a member of the Granger American Legion, Jaycees, and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, music, dancing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his two sons, Mark Manning of Des Moines, and Matthew (Tricia) Manning of Westminster, MD; step-daughter, Morgan (Craig) Parkhurst of Waukee; eight grandchildren, three brothers, Tom (Mary) Manning of Dallas Center, IA, Daniel (Myrna) Manning of Granger, IA, and Paul "Butch" (Judy Larson) Manning of Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Christine Adele Manning.

The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Assumption Catholic Church in Granger, where a vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Vigil
07:00 PM
Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Service
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Homes - Brandt Woodward Chapel
312 Walnut Avenue
Woodward, IA 50276
(515) 438-2205
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved