Donald R. Payer died at age 91 on April 3, 2020, of heart disease and dementia at Green Hills Retirement Community, Ames, IA. Don was born on December 12, 1928 in Fargo, North Dakota to Roy L. Payer and Catherine (Sullivan) Payer. His sister Patricia had been born 3 years earlier. Later the family moved to Kansas City Mo. where Roy worked for the Oldsmobile Corp. Don attended parochial schools and learned to play and caddy golf at a young age. In 1943 during WWII the family moved to Ames IA when his father Roy opened a Western Auto store on Main Street. Don was in Boy Scouts and received his Eagle Scout award in 1944. Don graduated from Ames High School in 1946 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on an LST making supply trips to the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. He was discharged in 1948 and enrolled at Iowa State College on the GI Bill. He met his future wife, Jan, in English 101 class. He later transferred to the University of Iowa and enrolled in the College of Law.
On September 6, 1953 Don married Janet Supernois in Council Bluffs, IA. and they lived for one year in Finkbine Court in Iowa City, IA. Don graduated in 1954 with his law degree and they moved back to Ames and Don "hung out his shingle" and started his law practice at 214 ½ Main St. He continued a law practice on Main Street for over 50 years with a final address at 535 Main St. He retired from the law practice when he was 80 and always loved his profession.
Don served on the Iowa State Bar Assn. Board of Governors, was a founding Director of the Story County Legal Aid Society in 1974, and served on the Board of the Ames Emergency Residence. Don was a past member of the Ames School Board, was a longtime member of the Board of Directors of the Story County Boys and Girls Club and served as Boy Scout Commissioner. Don was a Director of the Ames Chamber of Commerce, and received the "Unsung Hero Award" in 1994. He and Jan have enjoyed meeting the 23 Ames High winners of the Payer Family Scholarship since it began in 2000. Scholarships in Criminal Justice and Women in Science have also been established at Iowa State University. They received the Story County Alliance award for Individual Philanthropy in 2005.
Don served on the vestry and was ordained a Deacon in the Episcopal Church in 1995. He served as chaplain at the Story County Jail for 20 years and faithfully conducted three services every Sunday night at the jail, as well as weekly bible studies there with the Gideon Society. He carried on a correspondence for many years with former prisoners. He and Jan began the ministry of the Matthew 25 House in 2007 with the help of others and four Ames churches, this is a half-way house for men getting out of prison or jail. The House continues in operation today. In 2008 he received a "Friend of Corrections" award from the 2nd Judicial District, Iowa Dept. of Correctional Services. He was always interested in helping those in need.
Don enjoyed golf, tennis, hiking, biking and wood working. He and Jan camped in Europe, Alaska, Mexico, the US and Canada. Together they enjoyed ballroom dancing and the Red Friars Dance Club. He was a member of the Ames Lions Club and a loyal fan of the ISU Cyclones. Don knew no stranger and hailed all with "Top of the Morning" greeting.
Don was a family man and is survived by his wife Jan of 66 years, his daughter Christine (Payer) Hunziker, Ames, IA, his son Patrick Payer (Rhonda) of Pine, CO, four grandchildren, Megan Hunziker (Joe) Mulvihill of Overland Park, KS, Andrew (Kelsey) Hunziker of Ames, IA; and Brandon Payer and Carson Payer of Pine, CO. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Addison and Mason Mulvilhill and Aubrey and Hayden Hunziker, a niece Cay Sills and nephew John Ernest and many friends. A special friend is Aileen Sebastian-Koeiman, an ISU student from Malaysia now living in the Netherlands.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patty Rua, son-in-law Gary Hunziker, and nephew Steve Ernest.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Story County Boys and Girls Club, The Matthew 25 House, Ames, IA. or St. John's Episcopal Church, Ames IA.
Due to Federal and State guidelines of COVID-19, services will be planned for a later time.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020