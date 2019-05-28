Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Donald "Vern" Roberts Obituary
Donald "Vern" Roberts

Des Moines - Donald "Vern" Roberts, 85, passed away May 23, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. He was born September 26, 1933, in Sweetwater, Nebraska to Vera and Ramun Roberts.

Vern proudly served his county in the United States Army and worked as an accountant for Firestone for over 35 years, until his retirement.

Vern enjoyed spending time at the racetrack. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, Iowa Paint Horse Association, and the Iowa Thoroughbred Association. He enjoyed playing cards, and watching his grandchildren's activities. Vern was a quiet man, but he had a strong love for his family.

Vern is survived by his son, Monte (Sue) Roberts; stepsons, Shane (Toni) Millard, Dirk (Christine) Millard, and Tad (Mark) Millard; grandchildren, Justin and Josh Roberts, Josh (Caren), Tasha, Brianna, and Carmen Millard; his great-grandchildren, Brayden and Shae; as well as other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his father, Ramun Roberts, and his mother, Vera Sisson and her husband, William "Buck" Sisson; siblings, William "Bill" Roberts, Marion "Marty" Roberts, and Jimmy Roberts.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the or The Jockeys Benevolent Fund in loving memory of Vern.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 28, 2019
