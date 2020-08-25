Donald Ronald Bitting, Sr.
Des Moines, IA - Donald R. Bitting, Sr., 91, was born February 25, 1929 and passed away on August 22, 2020. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps serving in WWII and the Korean War. Donald retired from the U. S. Postal Service after many years. After retirement, he worked for Veterans Auditorium. One of his favorite pastimes was karaoke. He is survived by his six children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery after the services.
