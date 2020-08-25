1/1
Donald Ronald Bitting Sr.
1929 - 2020
Donald Ronald Bitting, Sr.

Des Moines, IA - Donald R. Bitting, Sr., 91, was born February 25, 1929 and passed away on August 22, 2020. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps serving in WWII and the Korean War. Donald retired from the U. S. Postal Service after many years. After retirement, he worked for Veterans Auditorium. One of his favorite pastimes was karaoke. He is survived by his six children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery after the services.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
AUG
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
AUG
27
Burial
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
