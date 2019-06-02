|
|
Donald S. Waters
Des Moines -
Donald Samuel Waters was born July 2, 1925, in Holdrege, NE. He was the youngest of eight children born to Harry Everette and Jennie Maude Waters, who shared a birthday with her son. He married Monica Jean Gnaster in April 1950; she died in 2015.
Don died May 11 at Calvin Manor. Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Iles-Westover Chapel where a vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2926 Beaver Ave. in Des Moines.
"Big Don" graduated from Bertrand High School in Bertrand, NE in 1942 at age 16. In 1943 he was drafted and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, training in Naval Aviation at a variety of bases throughout the United States. After the war, he attended the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1950 with a teaching degree. He was again activated in the Korean War during which he served as an instructor in California.
Upon his return home, he worked in Bertrand at his family's newspaper and the Ord, NE newspaper before moving to Des Moines in April 1956 to work for Plain Talk Printing. He retired from there in 1989. A longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Don and his wife Monica enjoyed traveling and spending time together.
Don is survived by his three sons Stephen (Pam), Samuel (Elizabeth), and David (Clanice), all of Des Moines; two daughters, Monica (Larry) Flathman of Davenport, and Victoria (John) Kendall of Roseville, MN; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and additional nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Don was preceded in death by his three brothers and four sisters, a grandson, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or a .
Published in Des Moines Register from June 2 to June 5, 2019