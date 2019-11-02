|
|
Donald Strassburg
Perry - Funeral services for Don Strassburg, 90, Perry, IA will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Murdock Funeral Home. Don passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at VA Central Iowa Health Care System, under hospice care.
Survivors include one son Bruce (Cheri) Strassburg of The Woodlands, TX; two granddaughters Randi (Ryan) Ballard of Huntsville, TX and Amanda Jo Strassburg of Austin, TX; one sister Mary Alice Sargent of Dover, New Hampshire. Preceding Don in death were his parents Dr. Harry Edwin and Carrie Alice (Shaffer) Strassburg, one son Steven Strassburg on November 22, 2014 and his wife Opal (Wilde) Strassburg on August 27, 2015.
Memorials may be directed to the Perry Parks and Recreation Department in Don's name and may be left or sent to Murdock Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019