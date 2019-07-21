|
|
Donald Thompson
Des Moines - Donald Whitney Thompson went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019 at 81 years of age. Donald was born on August 18, 1937 in Hornell, New York. He graduated from Hamburg Central High School in 1956.
Upon graduating high school Don joined the Air Force where he served as a motion picture editorial specialist, director and producer. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Don came to Des Moines in 1967 to write a series of movies for General Motors. He fell in love with an Iowa girl, Beverly, and they were married in 1968.
It was Don's boyhood dream to work in radio, movies, and television. Upon accepting Jesus, the direction of his talent was shifted to producing film, radio, and TV that spread the gospel message.
In the early 1970s Donald formed a Christian film company, Mark IV Pictures, with Russell Doughten, Jr. Don wrote and directed 12 feature length motion pictures, including the action-packed prophecy series that began with "A Thief In The Night". He also produced eight prime time evangelical television specials for Message for America, with Lowell and Larry Lundstrom, and their families. In his spare time, Don produced evangelical radio programming for Des Moines area stations KRNT, KWKY, WHO and KPSZ.
Don is survived by his wife, Beverly; his daughter Jodi of Des Moines; his sons, Chad of Des Moines and Randy John of Seattle, WA; two grandchildren, Jordan and Julia; mother-in-law, Alice VerDught of Pella; and sisters-in-law, Donna Hamm of Coralville and Arla Doddridge of Liberty Township, OH.
Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 24 at Westchester Evangelical Free Church. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Westchester Evangelical Church Missions.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019