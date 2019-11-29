Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Liberty Center United Methodist Church
Liberty Center
Donald Turner Obituary
Lacona - Services for Donald Dean Turner, 89, who passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Des Moines, will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 3 at the Liberty Center United Methodist Church, Liberty Center, IA. Burial will follow in the Liberty Center Cemetery.

Don is survived by his wife, Velma; children, Eugene (Kayla) Turner, Richard Dean (Shirley) Turner, Maria Cristine Wright; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and sister, Millie Amos. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Leta Turner and a brother, Orville Turner.

Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 2 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be given to Liberty Center United Methodist Church or Lacona Fire and Rescue Department. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
