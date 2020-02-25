Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Waukee, IA
View Map
Donald W. Anderson

Donald W. Anderson Obituary
Donald W. Anderson

Clive - Donald W. Anderson, 91, passed away February 22, 2020. A funeral Mass will be at 10AM on Friday, February 28 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee, IA, with burial following at Cedar Memorial Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, IA. The family will greet friends from 4:30-7PM Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church followed by prayer vigil and memory sharing at 7PM. He is survived by two sisters, Delores Blood, and Elaine Seifert; daughters, Nancy Stephenson, and Karen (Michael) Lantz, and son Robert (Bernadette); five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie, mother Irene, and several extended family members. For full obituary, see www.CedarMemorial.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
