Donald (Don) Willis
Des Moines - Donald (Don) S. Willis, 91, who never met a stranger, passed away peacefully February 2nd, 2019, surrounded by family at Largo Hospital. Memorial services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, March 30th at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa, June 9th, 1927 to Donald J. and Frances Sears Willis, he graduated St. John's Military Academy, Delafield, WI, joined the Navy during WWII serving in the Pacific on the USS Mt. Baker Ammunition Ship. On his return, he attended Drake University joining the SAE fraternity. From 1949 until his retirement in 1993, Don spent his working career with Willis and Moore, an independent insurance agency started by his Father, DJ, in 1923 and now run by his son, D. Joseph Willis, II.
He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Votruba Willis. Following Mary Lou's death in 1995, Don served Woodside Hospice for 24 years initially transporting patients to cancer treatment, and later sitting with retired veterans and families in their 11th hour.
Don served as past President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He believed that "The Brotherhood of Man transcends the Sovereignty of Nations", a Jaycees Creed he shared that all men and women are equal citizens of this world in serving their God and humanity regardless of geographic boundaries.
Don and Mary Lou retired to Indian Rocks Beach, FL, while continuing to spend summers at their family cabin on Ten Mile Lake in Minnesota. Between Iowa, Minnesota, and Florida they were blessed with a wealth of family and friends. He enjoyed playing piano, golf, and sailing throughout his life. Don was an active member and past President of the Ten Mile Lake Association, helping to protect and improve the natural habitat.
He was an active member of Plymouth Congregational UCC while in DSM, including assisting with several ANAWIM Housing projects, Union Congregational UCC (MN) and Church of the Isles-COTI (FL). He was a friend of Bill W. for the last 34 years. His past memberships and associations included: Founding member of The Breakfast Club, Des Moines Club, DMG&CC, Belleair CC, Elks, Masons & Scottish Rite, and the Iowa State Supreme Court Nominating Commission.
Later, Don met and married Carol Hewitt (from Des Moines) in Indian Rocks; and they enjoyed several good years together until she passed.
Don is survived by his three children: Joe Willis and Nancy Willis in Des Moines, Jeff (Teri) Willis in Tampa, FL; two grandchildren: Jeffrey Troxler Willis in New Orleans, LA, and Salem (Tony) Elswick in Ruskin, FL; a great-grandson: Ezra James Elswick; two sisters: Betty Rae (Dick) Koch in Des Moines and Harriet (Dick) Huff in Madison, WI; and his relatives from the Koch, Huff, Fletcher, and Blount families. Also surviving are Carol Hewitt Willis' children: Gretchen Trusty Williams, Amy Cory, Eric Hewitt and their respective families.
The family expresses their appreciation to Randal G. Worth, D.O. and the staff at Suncoast Internal Medicine Consultants, Largo, FL. Memorial contributions may be directed to Woodside Hospice in Florida or Hospice of Central Iowa Foundation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019