Donald Wilson
Indianola - Services for Donald Mack Wilson, 88, who passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Des Moines, will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Wallace Cemetery, Wick, IA.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; children, Steve (Diann) Wilson, Donnie (Lisa) Wilson, Tami (Bill) Evans, Rob (Val) Wilson, Jan (Scott) Eary, Sue (Kelly) Murrow, Karen (Ron Edwards) Purcell and Laura (Tony) Pfaff; 27 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Hypes; grandchildren, Ricky Hypes, and Amanda Jenkins; parents, Harrison and Elsie Wilson; siblings, Gerald Wilson and Dorothy Hornaday.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given in Don's name to the Elks Lodge # 2814 in Indianola, Wallace Cemetery Association, Wick, IA. or Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 29, 2019