Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Donna Avaux


Urbandale - Donna Lee Avaux, 86, of Urbandale passed away on April 30, 2019. Services will be held at a later date.

Donna was born on January 24, 1933 to Maynard & Mildred Kallaus. She was a member of the Covenant Christian Church in Urbandale. Donna was married to Robert Avaux for 67 years. She is survived by her husband; children, Deb Avaux, Diane (Don) Austin, Dave (Mary) Avaux, Doug (Nancy) Avaux, Dan Avaux and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019
