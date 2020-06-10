Donna Backstrom
Des Moines - Donna Katherine Backstrom
Des Moines
Donna Katherine Backstrom, 82, passed away at UnityPoint Taylor House on June 8, 2020.
Donna was born September 16, 1937 in Waukee, Iowa to Herman and Martha Felder. She married Reed Backstrom on August 24, 1956, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Des Moines. Donna was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Clowns of America and Korn Patch Clowns.
Donna is survived by her children, Margie (Kirby) VanWey, Dave (Shelli) Backstrom, Teresa (Chris) Hoisington and Cindy Anderson; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Reed; grandson, Ben; son-in-law, Donald Anderson; and her brothers, Ronald and Joe Felder.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Taylor House Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.