Donna Backstrom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Backstrom

Des Moines - Donna Katherine Backstrom

Des Moines

Donna Katherine Backstrom, 82, passed away at UnityPoint Taylor House on June 8, 2020.

Donna was born September 16, 1937 in Waukee, Iowa to Herman and Martha Felder. She married Reed Backstrom on August 24, 1956, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Des Moines. Donna was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Clowns of America and Korn Patch Clowns.

Donna is survived by her children, Margie (Kirby) VanWey, Dave (Shelli) Backstrom, Teresa (Chris) Hoisington and Cindy Anderson; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Reed; grandson, Ben; son-in-law, Donald Anderson; and her brothers, Ronald and Joe Felder.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Taylor House Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved