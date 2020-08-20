Donna BoomershineSaint Cloud, FL - Donna Boomershine was a lifelong Iowa native born in Ames in 1934. She lived in Des Moines, Knoxville, Vincent, Norwalk and Saint Cloud, Florida at different times in her life. Donna attended Longfellow Elementary School and Amos Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines and was a 1953 Scarlet graduate from East High School.At four years old, Donna survived scarlet fever. Unfortunately, COVID-19 found her on Tuesday, August 11th and took her away from us on Tuesday, August 18th. Although Donna's father, Orvie Long, passed away from Scarlet Fever in January of 1938, Donna's beloved mother, Alma Long, raised her and her sister, Marlys, as a single mother, keeping them safe at home until they both found their special someone.Donna worked at the downtown Des Moines Woolworths on Locust when she was in high school. After graduation, she went to work at the Equitable Insurance Company in downtown Des Moines. She would attend ball games at the former Sec Taylor Stadium and watch her favorite player, Tony Jacobs. Donna was a stay at home mom from 1958 to 1989 prior to joining Farm Bureau in West Des Moines in their accounts billing department where she was known to always have stacks of Iowa Hawkeye Football Schedules by her desk.Donna was married to Milton "Snook" Boomershine, Jr. for almost sixty years before his passing in 2014. She was walked down the aisle at her wedding by a very close family friend, Joe Whetstone. Donna and Snook spent their final days together either on their family porch or watching action movies. They were rarely apart. They especially enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeyes football games with the volume down on the TV while listening to Jim Zabel on WHO Radio.Donna always made holidays special for her family and she kept true to her Norwegian heritage, always cooking Kumla. Her intention was to make Norskies out of all who tried the dish.Donna loved collecting recipes. In the 1990's she typed a cookbook on her manual typewriter and gave one copy to each of her children.Donna was preceded in death by her husband Milton "Snook" Boomershine, Jr., her son Milton Douglas Boomershine III, her mother Alma Long (Nelson), her father, Orvie Long, and her sister Marlys "Marcie" Murphy of Colfax. Donna is survived by her two children Jay Boomershine (Jill), Laura VanderMeulen (Bob) and six grandchildren. Donna was loved by all—she was a strong woman that would tell you like it is. She was more of a second mother to her grandchildren then a grandmother.Donna, "Donna Jean", "Donna Gale," "Chuckles," "Mama," or, "Grandma" will be missed.Due to the pandemic no services will be held. Flowers may be sent to Sunset Memorial Gardens at 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50321. Memorial Contributions may be given to Osceola Council on Aging Adult Day Health Care, 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, Florida 34744.