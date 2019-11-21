|
|
Donna Colleen Kimsey Hasstedt
Donna Colleen Kimsey Hasstedt, of Urbandale, passed into eternal peace, with family by her side, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, just three days short of her 90th birthday. She will be forever missed. Donna, or Colleen as many knew her, was born November 12, 1929, the youngest of twelve children born to Bert Oscar Kimsey and Sadie Louella (Buttolph) Kimsey. She graduated from Pilot Mound HighSchool. As a youth, Colleen enjoyed traveling by train to visit her seven enlisted brothers stationed across the U.S. before and after their WWII deployments abroad. Colleen had very fond memories of her hometown Pilot Mound and the quiet ease of her childhood despite the Great Depression, food rations, and war. She met her husband-to-be, M. L. Hasstedt, at the restaurant her brothers owned at the time, the Sunset Inn, just east of Ogden on old Hwy 30. The couple was united in marriage March 12, 1949 and they made their home on a family farm south of Ogden. Colleen worked alongside her husband to make their farming operation a success while maintaining a home and raising four daughters. Despite her busy schedule she always found time for music and reading; a love for which was passed along to her daughters and grandchildren. Colleen excelled at the art of cooking and baking. She also enjoyed embroidery and was never one to pass up a good game of cards. Her heart and soul was poured in to all that she undertook. All her life Colleen remained a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She derived a great source of joy from her grandchildren and talked daily to at least one of them either by phone or in person. Hope and faith sustained her throughout her most difficult times.
Preceding her in death are her parents; brothers; Howard Kimsey, Raymond Kimsey, Robert Kimsey, Loren Kimsey, Thomas Kimsey, (Ret)Col. Charles Leon Kimsey, (Ret) Col. George Cleon Kimsey; sisters; Fern (Kimsey)Waller, Sadie (Kimsey)Slanga, Gracia Lavonne Kimsey, Arlene (Kimsey) Johns; and husband of 59 years, M. L. Hasstedt.
Donna Colleen leaves behind four daughters; Julee Ann (Charles) Swanson of Urbandale, Gail Eileen Yocom of Stuart, Jane Elizabeth (Jon) Awtry of Urbandale, Sheila K. (Mitch) Dunn of Urbandale; seven beloved grandchildren; Kelly Swanson, James (Katie) Awtry, Grayson Awtry, Ashley Swanson, Ellen Dunn-Wagner (Ethan), Caroline Dunn, and William Dunn; and three beloved great-grandchildren; Marshall Awtry, Piper Awtry and Leland Wagner; and several dear nieces. Per Colleen's wishes, her body was transferred to Des Moines University to serve as a blessing to others in the advancement of medical studies. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed in her name to Wesley Life Hospice, Urbandale or Zion Lutheran Church, Ogden.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019