Donna (Langerak) Cron
Des Moines - Donna (Langerak) Cron, 76, passed away on March 12th surrounded by family. Born in Newton, and raised in dog patch, she graduated as homecoming queen from Johnston High School. In 1963 she met and married the love of her life, Larry Cron. Being a tireless mother and devoted wife, she also found much success in the financial industry. Her love of motorcycle riding was second only to her unmatched loyalty and support of her family. Left to cherish her memory is daughter Kellie (Rusty) Shoning, son Rod Cron, nephew Curtis Langerak, Grandchildren Abbie Myers (Johnny Simmer), Jaimie Myers, Rachel Cron and great grandaughter Azalea Simmer. To celebrate her life a gathering will be held at the American Legion in Polk City, Saturday April 13th from 3-6pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019