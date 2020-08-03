Donna Dee Loney
Waukee - Donna Dee Loney, age 80, of Waukee, formerly of Marshalltown, entered into eternal life early Friday morning, July 31, 2020 at the Village of Legacy Pointe in Waukee, IA. A private family service is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Public visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5th at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Everyone is strongly encouraged to use masks and diligently practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Freedom of Youth Ministries or the Heinz 57 Pet Rescue in Donna's memory. The Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown has been entrusted with caring for Donna and her family. You may view the funeral service live streamed online at www.facebook.com/Mitchell-Family-Funeral-Home-99280714047/
. For further information or to send her family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com
or call 641-844-1234.
Donna was born on April 17, 1940 in Alexander, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Evelyn (Holze) Merrill. She grew up in Latimer and graduated from State Center High School in 1958. She then attended the Evangelical Hospital of Nursing where she earned her nursing certificate in 1961. On August 11, 1962, she was united in marriage to Veldon Delos Loney in State Center. The couple made their home in Marshalltown where Donna worked as a nurse in various departments, then became a patient advocate and Lifeline coordinator. After retirement, she enjoyed being a parish nurse for Elim Lutheran Church in Marshalltown until she moved to West Des Moines to be closer to her grandchildren. Donna was a devoted member of Elim Lutheran Church and Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.
Donna's passion is evident in the many years of her life serving others. She loved staying active and volunteered at the House of Compassion in Marshalltown, Freedom of Youth Ministries in Des Moines, and being a member of Hope's Care Core team. During her leisure time, she enjoyed baking, traveling, being with friends and being surrounded by nature.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Angela (Daniel) Hunt of Adel, IA, Patrick (Anna) Loney of Denver, CO and David (Laura) Loney of Farmington, NM; eight grandchildren; her brother, Darwin (Becky) Merrill of Marshalltown and her loving dog, Allie.
In eternal life, Donna has been reunited with her parents, her husband, and a brother, Derald Merrill.