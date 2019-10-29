|
|
Donna Dyer
Pleasantville, IA - Donna Jean Dyer, age 87, of rural Pleasantville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Westridge Specialty Care in Knoxville.
Donna's wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned.
Those left to cherish Donna's memory include her husband, Ralph Dyer of rural Pleasantville; two sons, Monty (Shirley) Dyer of Pleasantville and Timothy (Rhonda) Dyer of Round Rock, TX; one brother, Graham (Roxanne) Fee of Knoxville; one sister, Glenna (William) Clarke of Knoxville; five grandchildren, Jason (Kristin) Dyer, Amanda (Luke) Fitzpatrick, Tracy (Brandon) Townsend, Rehannon Dyer, and Taylor Dyer; also four great-grandchildren, Jensen, Kaydin, Beka, and Treece.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Helen Fee.
Memorials may be given in Donna's memory to Suncrest Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019