Services
Winfield Funeral Home
202 E. Washington St.
Knoxville, IA 50138
(641) 842-5126
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Dyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Dyer Obituary
Donna Dyer

Pleasantville, IA - Donna Jean Dyer, age 87, of rural Pleasantville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Westridge Specialty Care in Knoxville.

Donna's wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned.

Those left to cherish Donna's memory include her husband, Ralph Dyer of rural Pleasantville; two sons, Monty (Shirley) Dyer of Pleasantville and Timothy (Rhonda) Dyer of Round Rock, TX; one brother, Graham (Roxanne) Fee of Knoxville; one sister, Glenna (William) Clarke of Knoxville; five grandchildren, Jason (Kristin) Dyer, Amanda (Luke) Fitzpatrick, Tracy (Brandon) Townsend, Rehannon Dyer, and Taylor Dyer; also four great-grandchildren, Jensen, Kaydin, Beka, and Treece.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Helen Fee.

Memorials may be given in Donna's memory to Suncrest Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now