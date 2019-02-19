|
|
Donna Finch Wallace
Grimes - Donna LuVerne Finch Wallace, 96, passed away on February 16, 2019, at Kennybrook Village in Grimes. Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 21, at First Presbyterian Church in Grimes. Private family burial will follow at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes.
Donna was born in Kelley, IA, to Donald and Celia (Young) Finch. She graduated from Kelley High School and on May 29, 1941, married George Wallace and the new couple moved to Grimes. Donna is survived by sons, Donald (Ruth) Wallace and James (Wendy) Wallace; daughter-in-law, Nancy Wallace; grandchildren, Bradley, Shannon, Ross and Jeffrey Wallace; great-grandchildren, Kathryn Pagel and Daphne Innis-Wallace; two step-grandchildren, Amy (Craig) Mueggenberg and Sarah (Nick) Irlmeier; and step great-grandchildren, Emily and Luke Mueggenberg and Paige, Cole, and Will Irlmeier. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Larry and brother, Robert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Girmes or the Grimes Library. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Thank you to Kennybrook Village and Suncrest Hospice for their excellent support and care over the past two years.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019