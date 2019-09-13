|
|
Donna Gift
Ankeny - Donna Lee Gift, 83, was called home September 11, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Ankeny Memorial Gardens, 4208 North Ankeny Blvd Ankeny, IA, from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 E 1st St, Ankeny.
Donna was born on December 13, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa.
She married her one true love, Thomas Gift, on November 29th, 1958. To this marriage were born four children
Donna is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thomas Gift; son, Thomas Gift II, and daughters, Gina Sykes (Brian), Michelle Sajovec, and Kristie House, and 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 13, 2019