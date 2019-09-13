Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart
510 East 1st Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Gift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Gift


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Gift Obituary
Donna Gift

Ankeny - Donna Lee Gift, 83, was called home September 11, 2019.

A visitation will be held at Ankeny Memorial Gardens, 4208 North Ankeny Blvd Ankeny, IA, from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 16, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 E 1st St, Ankeny.

Donna was born on December 13, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa.

She married her one true love, Thomas Gift, on November 29th, 1958. To this marriage were born four children

Donna is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thomas Gift; son, Thomas Gift II, and daughters, Gina Sykes (Brian), Michelle Sajovec, and Kristie House, and 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now