Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Donna Grimm

Donna Grimm Obituary
Donna Grimm

Donna Grimm passed away on October 10, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on October 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Paul Grimm and June Leah Van Horn; siblings, Cheryl Ashley, Thomas Grimm and Randy Grimm.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Clarence Gard; children, Rebecca (Trentin Davis) Grimm, Daniel (Bobbi Sue Wilkinson) Grimm; siblings, Tony (Kimberley) Grimm, Sandra Grimm, Pamela Grimm; 9 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
