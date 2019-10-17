|
|
Donna Grimm
Donna Grimm passed away on October 10, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on October 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Paul Grimm and June Leah Van Horn; siblings, Cheryl Ashley, Thomas Grimm and Randy Grimm.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Clarence Gard; children, Rebecca (Trentin Davis) Grimm, Daniel (Bobbi Sue Wilkinson) Grimm; siblings, Tony (Kimberley) Grimm, Sandra Grimm, Pamela Grimm; 9 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019