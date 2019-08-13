Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Donna Hall


1934 - 2019
Donna Hall Obituary
Donna Hall

Des Moines - Donna Louise Timmons, age 85, passed away peacefully August 9, 2019. Donna was born on July 8, 1934 in Osceola, Iowa to Miles and Ethel Timmons.

Donna loved cooking for her family and friends, and reading her Bible. She also enjoyed working on genealogy with her daughter Darla. She worked in nursing many years before finally retiring at age 70 from Iowa Methodist.

Donna is survived by her five children: Doug (Debora) Venenga, Dwona (Rex) Overton, Darla (Jason) Legg, Kim (Robert) Tamez, and Daniel Hall; one sister, Shirley Rinner; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of which she loved in her own special way.

Please join in celebrating her life at Merle Hay Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. and her funeral begins at 2 p.m.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019
