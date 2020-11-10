Donna J. Blunk
Ankeny - Donna Blunk, 87, went home to Heaven on November 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ankeny Baptist Church (2842 S.W. 3rd St). A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 20th at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N Ankeny Blvd) and one prior to the funeral service on Saturday at Ankeny Baptist.
Donna was born August 19, 1933 in Sioux City, Iowa to Henry F. Meyer and Grace (Marshall) Meyer. In 1967, Donna started her own cleaning business in Ankeny, cleaning newly constructed homes.
Donna is survived by her four children, Mike (Barb), Mark (Teresa), Marsha (Tom) Meola, Michelle (Jim) Booth; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ankeny Baptist Church.
