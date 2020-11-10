1/1
Donna J. Blunk
1933 - 2020
Donna J. Blunk

Ankeny - Donna Blunk, 87, went home to Heaven on November 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ankeny Baptist Church (2842 S.W. 3rd St). A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 20th at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N Ankeny Blvd) and one prior to the funeral service on Saturday at Ankeny Baptist.

Donna was born August 19, 1933 in Sioux City, Iowa to Henry F. Meyer and Grace (Marshall) Meyer. In 1967, Donna started her own cleaning business in Ankeny, cleaning newly constructed homes.

Donna is survived by her four children, Mike (Barb), Mark (Teresa), Marsha (Tom) Meola, Michelle (Jim) Booth; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ankeny Baptist Church.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ankeny Baptist Church
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Ankeny Baptist Church
November 9, 2020
Just remembering all the fun activitie we shared with Bill and Donna during our days in Ankeny. God blessed our friendship during those days, and we've connected several times since those days and always appreciated their blessed friendsihp. Special thoughts go to all the family; praise for the promise of His prepared place for His people.
Gerry & Jan Schindler Schindler
Friend
