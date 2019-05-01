|
Donna J. (Reid) Gove
Kimberling City, MO - Donna Gove, 88, a longtime resident of Kimberling City, passed away 27 April 2019. She had been a resident of Kimberling City since 1988, and was active in P. E. O. and the local book club.
Born in Des Moines, IA, in 1930, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority while attending University of Iowa.
Donna was predeceased by her parents Rubye and Joseph Dean, brother John Reid and her beloved husband of 28 years, Richard "Dick" Gove.
Donna is survived by her stepson, Tom Gove and his wife Julie of Denver, CO, nephew, George Reid and his wife Diane and their family of Des Moines, and several loving nieces and nephews.
Donna will be laid to rest at the Springfield National Cemetery.
A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019