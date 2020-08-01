Donna Jean Marasco
Des Moines - Donna Jean Marasco, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020.
She was born on June 16, 1941 to William and Mildred (Wild) Castings. She graduated from East High School and Graceland College. Donna was a long time employee of the Polk County Auditor's Office where she retired in 2005.
Donna enjoyed entertaining and was an amazing cook and baker. She won a blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair for her Strawberry Rhubarb pie and people looked forward to receiving a tray of cookies from her during the holidays.
She was kind and classy and always treated people well. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, who meant everything to her.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bob Marasco, her children, Nick (Lynn) Marasco and Jody (Shaun) McVey and her grandchildren, Nicole, Michael and Katie McVey and Jack and Ben Marasco.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Billy, granddaughter Stella Marasco and a host of beloved family and friends.
Because of the unique challenges of Covid-19, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Avenue. Donna will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or the Iowa Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the friends and family who have reached out over the years sending cards and calling to check in with Donna. It brightened her day. Also a special thank you to those who have provided care to her over the years.
.