Donna Jean Williams
Ankeny - Donna Jean Williams, 85, of Ankeny, peacefully passed away on, Monday, January 13th at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd. Ankeny, IA).
She was born on Dec 1, 1934 to LeRoy and Geneva Miller. She graduated from Rolfe High School where she then met the love of her life, Bruce Williams. They moved to Polk City where they started their family. Donna and Bruce had three girls, Judy Erickson and the twins Joan Herring & Janet Hanson. The Williams then moved to Ankeny, and Donna worked as a florist for Carmen's Flowers for several years. She enjoyed most of all taking care of her husband, family and grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughters, Janet Hanson (Greg), Judy Erickson; son-in-law, Randy Herring; grandchildren, Angie Erickson, Marie Herring, and Joey Rorebeck, and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020